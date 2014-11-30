Maple Leafs 6, Capitals 2: Tyler Bozak scored twice to extend his goal surge to five in three games as host Toronto improved to 3-0-1 in its last four contests.

Joffrey Lupul and defenseman Morgan Rielly each collected a goal and an assist while blue-liner Cody Franson and David Clarkson also tallied for the Maple Leafs, who went 3-for-4 on the power play after going 1-for-23 over their previous six games. James van Riemsdyk, Phil Kessel and defenseman Jake Gardiner each notched two assists and Jonathan Bernier finished with 35 saves.

Troy Brouwer scored a power-play goal and Toronto native Tom Wilson also tallied for the Capitals, who have dropped three of four (1-2-1). Justin Peters yielded three goals on 11 shots in his first start since Nov. 15 while Braden Holtby made nine saves.

Rielly’s blast from the left point with 5:45 remaining in the first period opened the scoring and Franson’s wrist shot from the right side handcuffed Peters for a power-play goal with 23 seconds left in the session. Toronto provided a rude greeting for Holtby just 23 seconds into the middle session as van Riemsdyk skated into the left faceoff circle before his centering feed was converted at the right doorstep by Bozak.

Brouwer trimmed the deficit midway through the second, but Clarkson restored the Maple Leafs’ three-goal advantage 23 seconds later by accepting Nazem Kadri’s drop pass and snapping a shot from the high slot past Holtby. With his team on the power play, Bozak capped his second two-goal performance in three games and ninth career with 4:24 remaining in the second.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Maple Leafs honored former player, coach and general manager Pat Quinn with a moment of silence and a video montage prior to the contest. Quinn, who died on Sunday, played with Toronto from 1968-70, coached the club from 1998-2006 and served as general manager from 1999-2003. ... Washington C Nicklas Backstrom notched two assists to extend his season-high point streak to five games. Capitals D John Carlson also set up a pair of goals. ... C Mike Santorelli set up a tally for his 100th career point as the Maple Leafs improved to 9-0-0 when scoring first this season.