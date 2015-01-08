Capitals 6, Maple Leafs 2: Eric Fehr recorded his second two-goal performance in five games and added an assist as visiting Washington made the debut of Toronto interim coach Peter Horachek an unsuccessful one.

Marcus Johansson also scored twice while Brooks Laich and captain Alex Ovechkin each added a tally for the Capitals, who extended their point streak to five games (4-0-1). Troy Brouwer and defenseman John Carlson each notched a pair of assists and Braden Holtby made 31 saves while matching Wayne Stephenson’s franchise record by appearing in his 22nd consecutive game.

Trevor Smith and Daniel Winnik tallied for the Maple Leafs, who suffered their eighth loss in 10 games. Jonathan Bernier turned aside 20 shots as Toronto lost its second straight at home after winning five in a row and nine of 10 at Air Canada Centre.

Washington scored the only goal of the first period as Evgeny Kuznetsov carried the puck down the right wing and behind the net before making a backhand pass to Johansson, who beat Bernier from the inner edge of the left faceoff circle at 5:10. Winnik forged a tie by tipping defenseman Cody Franson’s blast from the right point 4:49 into the second, but Fehr put the Capitals ahead for good 91 seconds later with a shot from the right circle while short-handed.

Laich made it 3-1 just 2:38 afterward, when his shot from the top of the right circle after a faceoff win by Fehr deflected off Franson’s stick and past Bernier. Smith buried a rebound with 3:52 left to draw the Maple Leafs within one, but Johansson scored from the right circle 41 seconds later and Fehr capped his two-goal effort at 11:19 of the third.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Fehr also tallied twice on Dec. 27 at Pittsburgh. ... Horachek, who was an assistant with Toronto, was named interim coach on Wednesday - one day after Randy Carlyle was fired. ... Maple Leafs D Roman Polak left the game midway through the first period after taking a puck to the face but returned late in the second and helped set up Smith’s goal. ... Washington improved to 11-1-3 in its last 15 contests. ... Ovechkin capped the rout with an empty-netter in the final minute, extending his goal-scoring streak to four games and reaching the 20-goal plateau for the 10th time in as many NHL seasons.