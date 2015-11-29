Capitals 4, Maple Leafs 2

TORONTO - Left winger Jason Chimera scored a goal and added an assist as the Washington Capitals defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Saturday.

It was the fifth win in a row for the Capitals (17-5-1) and the second loss in a row for the Maple Leafs (7-11-5).

Right winger Tom Wilson, left winger Marcus Johansson and right winger Justin Williams also scored for Washington.

Center Peter Holland and center Leo Komarov scored for Toronto.

Maple Leafs goaltender Jonathan Bernier stopped 19 shots.

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby made 31 saves.

Washington took a 4-2 lead into the third period. The Maple Leafs came close to cutting into that lead when they twice hit the cross bar on a power play after Capitals left winger Alex Ovechkin took a cross-checking penalty at 10:08.

Chimera opened the scoring with his seventh goal of the season, unassisted at 3:43 of the first period. After Toronto missed a chance, Chimera skated down the left wing and found the top right corner with a wrist shot from the faceoff circle.

Holland tied it at 6:13 with his fourth of the season, converting a rebound after defenseman Dion Phaneuf put the puck on goal from the corner.

Wilson scored his first goal of the season at 4:06 of the second period, taking advantage of a giveaway in front of the net by Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly.

The Maple Leafs tied the game 2-2 on a power play at 6:26 of the second when Komarov tipped in a shot from the point by Phaneuf. Komarov’s eighth goal of the season came nine seconds after Capitals defenseman John Carlson was assessed an interference penalty.

Johansson scored his fifth goal of the season at 11:08 of the second period on a deflection 22 seconds after Toronto center Nazem Kadri picked up a high-sticking penalty.

The Capitals took a 4-2 lead with another power-play goal at 13:26. Williams notched his seventh goal of the season on a shot from the right faceoff circle with Phaneuf serving an interference penalty.

NOTES: Toronto G James Reimer (leg) missed the game after being injured during practice on Tuesday and G Jonathan Bernier started for the first time since Nov. 15. Reimer played in 15 of Toronto’s first 22 games this season. ... The Maple Leafs recalled G Garret Sparks from the Toronto Marlies on Saturday and assigned D Scott Harrington to the American Hockey League team. Sparks has an 1.90 goals-against average in 11 games with the Marlies this season. ... Capitals G Braden Holtby started Saturday, the first time this season that he has played both ends of back-to-back games. Holtby made 32 saves on Friday in a 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at Washington. ... The Maple Leafs play their next game on Monday against the Edmonton Oilers at Air Canada Centre. The Capitals’ next game is Thursday at home against the Montreal Canadiens.