Maple Leafs rack up 4-2 win over Capitals

TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs came out of the gate sprinting.

The Washington Capitals did not and never could catch up.

With one goal each from Matt Martin, James van Riemsdyk, Auston Matthews and Nazem Kadri, the Maple Leafs defeated the Capitals 4-2 on Saturday night.

In improving their home record to 8-3-0, the Maple Leafs took advantage of a team that had also played Friday and was playing its third game in four nights.

"I think we did a good job of coming out the right way," van Riemsdyk said. "I think we knew the situation they were in playing their third game in four nights, coming in on a back-to-back.

"We wanted to really make sure we made it hard on them, put-pucks in deep and make them come the full ice to earn their chances. They're a strong team and if you give them chances they're going to bury them."

Mitch Marner added two assists for the Maple Leafs (9-8-4), who ended a three-game losing streak, including two in regulation.

Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and an assist and Marcus Johansson scored a goal for the Capitals (13-6-2), who had won their previous two games.

"They were good and we weren't, that's the bottom line," Johansson said. "We just have to be better from the start. We didn't come at them and play our game from the start. It took us too long to do it."

Frederik Andersen made 33 saves in the Toronto goal. Washington goaltender Braden Holtby made 33 saves and kept score respectable.

It could have been Toronto's most complete game of the season.

"I think the quality of opponent makes you feel like that," Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock said. "We played some good games, obviously, but the quality of the opponent makes you feel more like that. It's good for our guys.

"Like I said, they've got the day off and we're going on the road. Now we've got to be capable of playing on the road. The guys that played real solid tonight at home, you've got to be able to play on the road as well. It's all part of the process."

The Maple Leafs took a 1-0 lead at 2:35 of the first period when Martin scored his second goal of the season when a pass from Marner put him in the clear. Tyler Bozak also picked up an assist.

Toronto has scored first in five straight home games and in 10 of the past 12 overall.

The Maple Leafs dominated the first half of the first period, holding a 10-1 advantage in shots on goal and hitting one post.

The Maple Leafs outshot the Capitals 15-6 in the first period.

"We came out in the first period and we were a little lethargic, if you will," Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. "We weren't really detailed, we lost too many battles, turned too many pucks over and took too many penalties.

"I thought we were fortunate to be down just the one puck after the first period. I thought (Holtby) kept us in it. But then we gave up a couple of other goals, untimely goals for us. We were trying to find a way to get back in the game."

The Capitals took the first four penalties of the game and the Maple Leafs took advantage of the fourth -- a holding penalty to Karl Alzner -- with van Riemsdyk scoring his ninth goal of the season at 3:28 of the second period for a 2-0 lead. Marner picked up his second assist of the game and Nikita Soshnikov had the other point.

The Capitals had a two-man advantage for 24 seconds in the second period but could not capitalize after the Maple Leafs picked up two quick holding penalties to Zach Hyman and Leo Komarov.

Toronto's advantage in shots on goal had diminished to 26-20 after two periods.

Matthews scored his ninth goal of the season just 22 seconds into the third period with assists to Matt Hunwick and Hyman.

The Capitals spoiled Andersen's attempt for his first shutout of the season at 9:30 of the third period when Backstrom jammed in his sixth goal of the season from the side of the net. There was no assist.

Kadri split the defense to score his ninth goal of the season at 11:50 of the third period on assists from Komarov and Morgan Rielly.

Johansson scored his ninth goal of the season from Backstrom and Alex Ovechkin at 16:44 of the third period.

NOTES: The Capitals were coming off a five-game homestand that ended Friday with a 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Washington was 4-1-0 in the five games, outscoring the opposition 17-8. ... The game Saturday was the first of three this season between the Maple Leafs and Capitals. The teams will meet again on Jan. 3 at the Verizon Center before concluding the season series on April 4 at Air Canada Centre. ... The Capitals won all three games with the Maple Leafs last season, one of them in overtime. ... The Maple Leafs play their next game in Edmonton against the Oilers on Tuesday. ... The Capitals are off until Thursday when they are home to the New York Islanders. ... The Maple Leafs were without C William Nylander, who has an upper-body injury.