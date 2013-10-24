Preview: Capitals at Oilers

After sputtering out of the gate, the Washington Capitals started to right the ship with a 4-2 triumph over the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 14. The Capitals vie for their fourth win in five outings on Thursday, when they continue their season-high five-game road trip with a return encounter with the Oilers. Three-time Hart Trophy winner Alex Ovechkin scored twice to extend his league-leading total to nine goals as Washington skated to a 5-4 shootout victory over Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Ovechkin looks to continue his torrid pace when he faces Devan Dubnyk, who rebounded from a disastrous start to post a 2-1-0 mark and a .935 save percentage over his last three contests. Dubnyk allowed the game’s first two tallies on Tuesday before the Oilers scored four unanswered goals to wrap up its six-game road trip with a 4-3 win over Montreal. Dubnyk was a spectator against the Capitals earlier this month and has yet to face them in his career.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, CSN (Washington), RSN (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (4-5-0): Braden Holtby has seen his fair share of rubber over the last five games, stopping 175-of-187 shots - including 28-of-30 versus Edmonton. The 24-year-old faced a season-high 47 against Winnipeg, but coach Adam Oates knows it’s only going to get tougher at Rexall Place. “It’s the fastest rink in the league, and you’ve got to be prepared for that,” Oates said. “It’s a mental adjustment.”

ABOUT THE OILERS (3-6-1): Former top overall pick Taylor Hall scored twice in eight seconds against the Islanders last Thursday but will be sidelined for approximately four weeks with a knee injury. Ryan Jones did his best to step up in Hall’s absence by scoring his first goal of the season on Tuesday. The tally helped Edmonton exact revenge against Montreal’s Lars Eller, who called the Oilers a “junior team” prior to the contest.

OVERTIME

1. Edmonton has permitted an NHL-high 39 goals this season.

2. Washington is tied with Toronto and San Jose for the most power-play goals (11) in the NHL. The Capitals’ 31.4 percent success rate, however, trumps that of the Maple Leafs (28.2) and Sharks (23.4).

3. The Oilers are 0-for-15 on the power play in their last five contests.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Oilers 2