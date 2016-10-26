Preview: Capitals at Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers are easily the biggest surprise of the young season but they will receive their sternest test to date when Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals pay a visit to Rogers Place Wednesday night. Edmonton is riding a three-game winning streak to boost its record to 5-1-0, matching the franchise's best start since 1985-86.

"There's no magical formula," Oilers forward Milan Lucic said after Sunday's 3-0 shutout at Winnipeg in the outdoor Heritage Classic. "It's just working hard and it paid off for us tonight." Edmonton, which entered Tuesday's slate of games leading the league in scoring with 3.80 goals per contest, has had a favorable schedule with four home games while venturing outside its time zone only once (to Winnipeg). The Capitals had their own three-game winning streak halted in a 4-2 home loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday. The reigning Presidents' Trophy winners failed to garner a point for the first time this season in advance of the four-game road trip through western Canada.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington), Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet1

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (3-1-1): Coach Barry Trotz shuffled his lines during Monday's practice, elevating right wing Andre Burakovsky to the No. 1 group with Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ovechkin and dropped T.J. Oshie to the second unit with Nicklas Backstrom and Marcus Johansson. Ovechkin liked the idea of having another player on the line who likes to tee up the puck. “It’s going to be easy for (Kuznetsov) to find someone," Ovechkin said. "We’re going to try to do our best, try to score goals and win game.”

ABOUT THE OILERS (5-1-0): Despite Edmonton's offensive prowess, goaltender Cam Talbot has stood equally as tall, earning NHL First Star of the Week honors. Talbot permitted three goals during the three-game winning streak, capped by a shutout of Winnipeg in the Heritage Classic. "He's been big for us the last three games but every night he comes out and he gives an honest effort," Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse said. "It definitely gives us a lot of confidence playing in front of him."

OVERTIME

1. Ovechkin has nine goals and 16 points in 12 games against Edmonton.

2. Captain Connor McDavid has a team-high nine points for the Oilers, who are 0-for-8 on the power play over the past four games.

3. Kuznetsov earned his first career hat trick and added two assists in Washington's 7-4 win at Edmonton last season.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Oilers 3