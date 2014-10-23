Scrivens, Oilers hang on to beat Capitals

EDMONTON, Alberta -- The Washington Capitals outplayed the Edmonton Oilers so badly in stretches Wednesday night it should have counted for two wins, never mind one.

However, since the NHL only cares about final scores, the Capitals left Edmonton with nothing.

Despite outshooting the Oilers 23-10 over the final 40 minutes (including 12-1 through the first 10 minutes of a third-period siege), the Capitals dropped a 3-2 decision to goaltender Ben Scrivens and the bullet-dodging Oilers.

“(Scrivens) was unbelievable,” said Edmonton defenseman Justin Schultz as the 2-4-1 Oilers savored their second consecutive victory. “It wasn’t our best effort tonight, that’s for sure, a little sloppy in the third period, but we found a way to hold on and get the two points, and that’s all that matters in this league.”

Which is unfortunate for a Capitals team that insists it deserved better.

“For the last two periods we played great,” Washington center Marcus Johansson said. “We had enough chances to score, we just didn’t bury them. It is the small details that can cost you a game, and tonight it did. It was a tough one to lose, but that’s hockey sometimes.”

The Capitals (3-1-2) took their first regulation loss of the season.

“We did a lot of good things, we just didn’t seem to be able to get a bounce,” said Capitals goalie Braden Holtby. “Our team played well enough to get a win. In the end, they won a goaltending battle. Their second goal had no business going in and that was the difference in the game.”

The Oilers opened the scoring for the first time in three games when Schultz pinched in from the point at 6:53 and buried a one-timer made possible by a pass from right winger Ted Purcell, who had two assists for 22 points in 23 career games against Washington.

The Capitals tied it at 1 five minutes later on the power play, when defenseman John Carlson stepped in from the point and ripped a slap shot that Scrivens had no chance on.

Scrivens, coming off a pair of great starts, made several big saves to keep it 1-1 after 20 minutes.

The Capitals scored first in the second period, on a wrist shot from defenseman Mike Green that went through a little traffic at 4:50. But the Oilers needed just 20 seconds to tie it back up. Center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored his second goal in as many games, picking the far corner on Holtby.

“It just shows that we have a lot more confidence this year,” said Nugent-Hopkins. “In the past couple of years, those types of situations deflated our bench. But these guys don’t have to say much on the bench, it’s an automatic reaction that we’re going to go out there and get that next one.”

The Oilers took back the lead on a power play of their own when defenseman Nikita Nikitin scored his first goal as an Oiler, threading the needle with a slap shot at 16:08 to make it 3-2.

Despite furious attempts to net the equalizer, the Capitals couldn’t solve Scrivens.

”I thought we played well enough to win, but I don’t think we managed the situations,“ said Capitals coach Barry Trotz. ”We had the lead and the momentum and then the next shift we give up a goal and give them the momentum back.

“They had a little bit of fortune and we couldn’t find the back of the net. We dictated much of the play in the second and third. They just came out ahead. They had a group that was blocking shots and doing all those things and we couldn’t find the back of the net.”

NOTES: After giving up 14 goals on 70 shots in his first three appearances, Oilers G Ben Scrivens stopped 82 of the last 87. ... The Capitals made the first stop on a three-game Western road swing. ... Washington C Brooks Laich is out with a shoulder injury and didn’t make the trip. ... RW Nail Yakupov began the night averaging 12:46 of ice time per game, which ranked 19th out of 20 Oilers with two or more games. ... The Capitals’ fourth line of LW Chris Brown, C Evgeny Kuznetsov and RW Liam O‘Brien has a combined total of 50 NHL games after Wednesday. ... Oilers D Mark Fayne needs one more game for 250 in his NHL career. ... Wednesday was the seventh game on Oilers rookie C Leon Draisaitl’s nine-game NHL audition. If he plays Game No. 10 instead of returning to junior hockey, 2014-15 counts as the first year of his contract.