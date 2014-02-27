Preview: Capitals at Panthers

After failing to ignite the host country at the Sochi Winter Games, captain Alex Ovechkin looks to give his NHL team a jolt on Thursday as the Washington Capitals visit the Florida Panthers. The reigning Hart Trophy winner did little to distinguish himself in front of his countrymen as Team Russia was eliminated in the quarterfinals. “I have to handle it. I have to fight through it,” Ovechkin said of Russia’s less-than-stellar showing at the Olympics.

Washington answered a seven-game skid (0-5-2) by posting a 5-2-1 mark heading into the break. The Capitals traditionally have enjoyed success versus their former Southeast Division rivals, winning eight straight before the Panthers skated to a 3-2 shootout victory on Dec. 13. Tomas Kopecky scored the winning goal in the 10th round of that contest, but the veteran forward suffered an upper-body injury while playing for Slovakia during the Olympics and will be sidelined for an unspecified amount of time.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN (Washington), FSN (Florida)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (27-23-9): Nicklas Backstrom also endured a forgettable Olympics as he was ruled out of the gold-medal contest against Canada after failing a doping test due to an allergy medication. While Backstrom expressed regret, coach Adam Oates believes both the Swede and Ovechkin can move on from their respective disappointments. “They’re going to move forward fine,” Oates said. “They’re both professionals. What happened is very difficult, no question ... but it’s our job to get them through it and refocus on the Capitals for the rest of the year.”

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (22-29-7): In addition to Kopecky, talented rookie Aleksander Barkov suffered a knee injury during the Olympics and is sidelined indefinitely. “You can’t really replicate a player like that,” teammate Nick Bjugstad told the team’s website. “Hopefully he’s back by the end of the season, but I don’t know what’s going to happen there.” The second overall pick of the 2013 draft, Barkov has collected eight goals and 16 assists to provide an immediate impact with Florida.

OVERTIME

1. Ovechkin was held off the scoresheet in his last meeting with Florida after scoring a goal in each of the previous seven games against the Panthers.

2. Florida, which has converted on an NHL-worst 8.9 percent of its power plays, is just 2-for-59 in its last 19 games.

3. Washington has failed on its last 14 power-play opportunities after going 3-for-6 in a 6-5 overtime victory over Detroit on Feb. 2.

PREDICTION: Capitals 5, Panthers 2