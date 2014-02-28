FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Capitals 5, Panthers 4
February 28, 2014 / 3:32 AM / 4 years ago

Capitals 5, Panthers 4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updated: ADDS Backstrom with 2 assists 2ND graph)

Capitals 5, Panthers 4: Captain Alex Ovechkin rebounded from a poor showing at the Olympics by scoring his NHL-leading 41st goal to snap a tie with 4:17 left in the third period as visiting Washington skated to its ninth win in 10 meetings against Florida.

Troy Brouwer tallied twice and Brooks Laich matched Ovechkin with a goal and two assists for the Capitals, who improved to 6-2-1 following a seven-game winless skid (0-5-2). Nicklas Backstrom scored early in the second period to snap a 15-game goalless drought and also had two assists while Braden Holtby turned aside 30 shots in the victory.

Brad Boyes scored twice and former Capital Tomas Fleischmann ended a 22-game goalless drought for the Panthers, who have dropped three in a row and six of seven. Jimmy Hayes added a power-play tally in the loss.

After Florida overcame a pair of two-goal deficits to tie the contest at 4-4, Laich took advantage of a turnover before sliding a goal-mouth feed to Ovechkin. The reigning Hart Trophy winner made no mistake by beating Tim Thomas (27 saves) from the lower edge of the left circle.

Boyes forged a 2-2 tie just 40 seconds into the second period after backhanding a rebound past Holtby. He added his team-leading 17th goal midway through the third to knot it up at 4-4.

GAME NOTEBOOK: After sitting out Team Sweden’s gold-medal game at the Olympics following a failed doping test (allergy medication), Backstrom did his best to put it behind him by scoring a goal for the first time since Jan. 10. Martin Erat wristed a sharp-angle shot from deep in the left corner and Backstrom cleaned up the loose puck for his 12th goal to give the Capitals a 3-2 lead at 3:44 of the second period. ...Washington D Mike Green and C Mikhail Grabovski returned to the lineup after the former sat out five games due to a concussion while the latter missed eight contests with an ankle injury. Grabovski logged just four shifts in the first period and did not return for the second. ... Washington C Marcus Johansson sat out after spending nearly 20 hours traveling to resolve a visa issue.

