Preview: Capitals at Penguins

After getting a 60-minute look at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, the Washington Capitals should have a good sense of how to slow them down. The bad news: that may be easier said than done as the Capitals visit Pittsburgh hoping to avoid a home-and-home sweep on Tuesday. Chris Kunitz scored twice and captain Sidney Crosby added a goal and two assists as the Penguins prevailed 3-2 in an entertaining opener to their two-game series in Washington.

If the Capitals can figure out a way to slow down Kunitz and Crosby, they might find themselves taking calls from the other 28 teams. Both forwards reached the 30-goal plateau in Monday’s victory, while Crosby increased his league-leading point total to 87 with his third multi-point effort in six games since the Olympic break. Captainl Alex Ovechkin was held off the scoresheet in the opener and has gone without a point in three consecutive games.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN (Washington), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (30-26-10): The newest member of the Washington roster may have been one of the most impressive against Pittsburgh - at least, according to his head coach. Evgeny Kuznetsov recorded two shots in his NHL debut but didn’t register a point in just over 10 minutes of ice time while playing on the fourth line with Jay Beagle and Tom Wilson. “I thought he did great,” coach Adam Oates said of the former first-round pick, who played out the Kontinental Hockey League season before coming to North America and signing an entry-level deal with the Capitals.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (43-17-4): Pittsburgh is in the midst of a bizarre stretch that will see it play home-and-home series with the Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers - both on consecutive days. Facing off in a pair of two-game tilts with a pair of bitter rivals makes finding motivation rather easy, according to Crosby. “There’s a rivalry with those teams and there’s a certain amount of intensity that comes with those games,” he told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette prior to Monday’s game. “I think it can only add to it, the fact we’re playing back-to-back against both.”

OVERTIME

1. The Penguins have won the last seven meetings, with four of those games decided by one goal.

2. Pittsburgh and Washington entered Monday with the top two power-play units in the NHL; Pittsburgh went 1-for-3, while the Capitals were 1-for-4.

3. The Penguins are 8-3-0 on the tail end of back-to-backs this season, while the Capitals are 5-4-4.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Capitals 3