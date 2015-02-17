Preview: Capitals at Penguins

The Washington Capitals have turned the tables in their rivalry against the Pittsburgh Penguins and go for their third straight victory over Sidney Crosby and company on Tuesday in the finale of a four-game road trip. Washington has dominated the Penguins this season, posting a pair of shutout victories by a combined 7-0 after losing the previous eight matchups. Superstar captain Alex Ovechkin has pumped in 14 goals in 14 games to take over the league lead with 36.

Pittsburgh is chasing the New York Islanders while trying to fend off the New York Rangers and the Capitals in the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins fell to 4-1-1 in their last six games following a 2-1 shootout loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has permitted only two goals in his last four starts but was saddled with a hard-luck loss after the Blackhawks converted on all three attempts in the bonus format.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Washington, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (30-17-10): Ovechkin is coming off his second four-point performance of the season, scoring twice and setting up a pair of goals by rookie Andre Burakovsky in Sunday’s 5-3 win at Anaheim. “We’ve got so many good players on the team, but of course, Ovie’s one of the best,” Burakovsky said. “He’s been really good this season, and his shot is incredible. So it’s really important for us that Ovie’s playing good.” Ovechkin has scored 20 times in his last 22 games and has notched Washington’s first two goals five times in the past 14 contests.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (32-15-9): Coach Mike Johnston opted to split up superstars Crosby and Evgeni Malkin to boost a struggling power play, and came away satisfied even though Pittsburgh failed on both chances and is 0-for-15 with the man advantage over the past seven games. “It gives us two dynamic units, a little bit of competition there,” Johnston said. “I thought our power play looked dangerous.” Johnston also lauded the play of former first-round pick Beau Bennett, who has assists in two straight and had a season-high nine shots on Sunday.

OVERTIME

1. Capitals G Braden Holtby has blanked the Penguins twice this season after yielded 15 goals in four straight losses against them.

2. Crosby has amassed 17 goals and 33 assists in 31 games against the Capitals.

3. Ovechkin has 25 goals - 12 on the power play - in 37 games versus Pittsburgh.

PREDICTION: Penguins 3, Capitals 1