Capitals’ Holtby blanks Penguins

PITTSBURGH --- Braden Holtby has started a career-high 12 games in a row in net for Washington and the Capitals are playing better than they have all season.

Capitals coach Barry Trotz does not think that is a coincidence.

Holtby had his third shutout of the season and right winger Eric Fehr scored two goals as the Capitals beat Pittsburgh 3-0 on Saturday night, their first victory over the Penguins in nearly three years.

Holtby stopped 31 shots for the 14th shutout of his five-year career. The 25-year-old goaltender had been 0-4 in his career against the Penguins.

The Capitals ended an eight-game losing streak to the Penguins that dated to Jan. 11, 2012. Washington (18-11-6) is 8-2-2 during Holtby’s streak.

Related Coverage Preview: Capitals at Penguins

“I just think Braden has been a really focused athlete for us,” Trotz said. “He’s played a lot of hockey for us and the guys in front of him when he’s had some tough games have come to the forefront for him and I think now he’s come to the forefront for a lot of the guys. He’s been really instrumental in basically this whole month.”

Holtby was happy to shut out one of the most explosive teams in the NHL but said keeping a steady hand has been the key to his success.

“It’s the life of a goaltender,” Holtby said. “You try to forget the past and focus on what will make you successful in the future.”

Fehr scored the first and last of the Capitals’ three goals --- driving hard to the net on both --- to raise his season total to nine. Center Marcus Johansson also scored for Washington against goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who lost for the first time in 10 starts, going 6-1-2 in that span.

“(Net front presence) is really big for us. We’re trying to get point shots,” Fehr said. “We want to try to make it so Fleury couldn’t see the puck and we did a pretty good job of that.”

Injury-depleted Pittsburgh (22-8-5) lost its third straight game, the Penguins’ longest skid this season that comes on the heels of a 5-0-2 stretch. They had 11 players unable to dress because of injuries and illness.

Right winger Patric Hornqvist left the game in the first period after being hit in the head by a shot. He did not return and the Penguins did not provide an injury update after the game.

“It feels like every game we’re losing somebody,” Penguins center Sidney Crosby said. “It’s not easy, but nobody’s going to feel sorry for us and we certainly can‘t. We just have to find a way to hold on while guys are out.”

The Penguins also dropped out of first place in the Eastern Conference, one point behind the Tampa Bay Lightning, who beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Saturday night. Pittsburgh was shut out for the third time this season.

Fehr opened the scoring for the Capitals at 18:53 of the first period, banging home a rebound of a shot by center Jay Beagle. Fehr then capped the scoring at 10:16 of the third period by putting a backhander past Fleury.

Johansson pushed the Capitals’ lead to 2-0 when he scored his 10th goal at 5:36 of the third period. Johansson finished an end-to-end rush by flipping a wrist shot into the net.

Fleury had his six-game winning streak against the Capitals snapped.

NOTES: With RW Steve Downie and backup G Thomas Griess becoming the fifth and sixth Penguins to be sidelined by the mumps, LW Jayson Megna and G Jeff Zatkoff were called up from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL. ... Pittsburgh D Brandon Sutter, who tested negative for the mumps, was in the starting lineup after being held out of Tuesday’s loss at Tampa Bay as a precaution. ... Penguins D Robert Bortuzzo (upper body) was activated from injured reserve after missing five games. ... Pittsburgh D Paul Martin (undisclosed injury) missed his fourth game in a row, but is expected to return Monday night for the game at New Jersey. ... Capitals LW Tom Wilson, who has yet to score a goal in December, returned to the first line alongside RW Alex Ovechkin and C Nicklas Backstrom after being a healthy scratch in Tuesday’s loss to the Rangers at New York. ... Capitals D Brooks Orpik, who spent his first 11 seasons with the Penguins, faced his old team for the first time since signing a five-year, $27.5 million contract as a free agent in the offseason and received a loud ovation when a short video tribute was played on the scoreboard. ... Orpik and Pittsburgh LW Chris Kunitz were each credited with a game-high seven hits. ... Capitals D John Carlson blocked five shots. ... Washington visits the New York Islanders on Monday night before hosting Chicago in the Winter Classic on New Year’s Day at Nationals Park.