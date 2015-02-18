Power play propels Caps past Penguins

PITTSBURGH -- Barry Trotz is finding out what the Capitals-Pittsburgh Penguins competition is all about in his first season as Washington’s coach.

“They’ve had quite the rivalry over the years, and it sounds like it’s coming back,” Trotz said.

Right winger Joel Ward scored the game-winning goal on the power play with 4:13 remaining, lifting the Capitals to a 3-1 victory over the Penguins on Tuesday night in a physical game that included 19 penalties.

Ward’s goal, which broke a 1-1 tie, came on a five-on-three advantage for Washington, 32 seconds after Penguins defenseman Kris Letang was called for slashing and 43 seconds after left winger Chris Kunitz was sent off for boarding.

It was the 13th goal of the season for Ward, who also had an assist.

“You just have to bear down in that situation, and I was fortunate to get an unbelievable pass (from center Nicklas Backstrom) and I just had to make contact before the goalie could’ve got there,” Ward said.

The Capitals also got a power-play goal from left winger Alex Ovechkin, who scored his NHL-leading 37th at 18:37 of the first period to open the scoring. Defenseman John Carlson added a short-handed, empty-net goal with 12 seconds remaining, his eighth, to close out the scoring.

Ovechkin has 15 goals in his past 15 games and 22 goals in 27 games since Dec. 20. The Capitals (31-17-10) are 14-7-6 in that 27-game span.

Washington goaltender Braden Holtby stopped 32 shots for the win as the Capitals finished 3-1-0 on their four-game road trip. He is 3-0-0 against the Penguins this season after shutting them out in two previous meetings.

Right winger Steve Downie scored the lone goal for Pittsburgh (32-16-9), his 10th, tying the game at 1-1 at 3:35 of the second period. It was the Penguins’ first score in 143:35 against the Capitals this season.

Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made 30 saves after giving up seven goals on 70 shots in the other two games against the Capitals.

Things got chippy in the opening minute of the third period with the Metropolitan Division rivals tied at 1 when Letang was forced from the game briefly with apparent head and right leg injuries.

Letang and Ovechkin were skating alongside each other trying to get possession of the puck in the Pittsburgh end when Ovechkin took a two-handed whack with his stick at Letang’s lower right leg. Letang went down in a heap and crashed into the end boards, sliding hard on the fresh ice with his head snapping back.

Ovechkin was not called for a penalty and denied he tried to take a cheap shot.

”Obviously, it was a battle, and the puck was at his feet and I went to take a shot on net,“ he said. ”Unfortunately, he fell and hit the boards, but he’s OK now.

“I don’t think it was a penalty. The puck was at his feet. I took a shot and that’s it.”

The Penguins were upset that the Capitals wound up with a two-man advantage on the winning goal in the same period in which no call was made on Ovechkin.

“You’re playing a division rival that you really want to beat and it’s a tie game and you know there’s a lot of different schools of thought on what you should do there,” Pittsburgh winger Craig Adams said. “After they let that call go, I guess I don’t understand some of the ones they made in the third. That’s the way it goes. We gave them that big chance on the power play.”

The game got even more physical as the Penguins took exception to the non-call, especially considering Letang’s concussion history.

Just five seconds after Letang left, Downie and Capitals center Eric Fehr were called for roughing at 0:58 while Pittsburgh center Maxim LaPierre was sent off at the same time for crosschecking.

At 3:47, Penguins left winger Blake Comeau and Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik were sent off for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The officials then handed out three 10-minute misconduct penalties at 7:13 to Downie, Adams and Capitals right winger Tom Wilson.

“I thought we fought back, we competed for each other,” Penguins coach Mike Johnston said. “It’s a fine line, and you can’t take four penalties in the third period against a team like that.”

NOTES: Washington LW Alex Ovechkin said he was not bothered by accusations that he is “a diver” that were made by Anaheim C Ryan Gelzlaf on Sunday following the Capitals’ 5-3 victory over the Ducks. “Maybe he’s jealous,” Ovechkin said. “I have hair, he don’t have hair.” ... Pittsburgh D Christian Ehrhoff (concussion) missed his ninth consecutive game but took part in the morning skate for the first time since being injured Jan. 28. ... Pittsburgh failed to convert its three power-play opportunities and is 0-for-18 with the man advantage in the past eight games. Conversely, Washington is 10-for-10 on penalty kills in its past three games.