Without Crosby, Pens open 3-1 series lead on Caps

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins had to overcome the absence of injured star center Sidney Crosby. They didn't find a particular substitute offensively. They did it primarily with sterling defense and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

Fleury, facing a barrage as he has been in most of Pittsburgh's games this postseason, made 36 saves in a 3-2 win in a pivotal Game 4 of an Eastern Conference semifinal on Wednesday night at PPG Paints Arena.

The victory gave the Penguins a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Game 5 is Saturday in Washington. It hasn't been determined whether Crosby, who led the NHL with 44 goals in the regular season, might return then. He left Game 3 and was diagnosed with a concussion.

"Sid's our leader, he's our captain and a great player," Fleury said. "You can't replace him. I thought the guys showed character together as a team playing well offensively and defensively and getting that win."

Pittsburgh built a 2-0 lead on goals by Patric Hornqvist and Jake Guentzel, blew that by giving up quick-strike goals to Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nate Schmidt.

When John Carlson got a roughing penalty to put the Penguins on a power play, it gave Justin Schultz the opportunity to get the winner.

Pittsburgh was 1 of 12 on the power play in the series to that point and was without Crosby, defenseman Kris Letang (neck surgery) and winger Conor Sheary (concussion). But Evgeni Malkin dished up the puck to Schultz at the center point, and he sailed a slap shot under the crossbar at 11:24 of the second for a 3-2 lead.

"I knew that I got all of it, but I didn't know it was going in," Schultz said. "(Malkin) put it in a good spot for me."

The Capitals dominated the third but could not beat Fleury, who became the 15th goaltender in the NHL to reach 60 career playoff wins. So far, eight of the first 14 are in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

"He's been good," said Washington winger Justin Williams, who had an assist. "I'm not going to anoint him or anything. He's played well. I never concede to the goalie. There's always something we can do. We didn't find a way in the third."

Fleury got some help, with his teammates blocking 24 shots.

"They really seemed to collapse in their zone and really just tried to block shots any way possible," Capitals defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk said. "We have to, especially from the point, find ways to get them in the lanes and pass out of them, maybe get some shots from different spots.

"But I loved our hunger tonight around the net."

Fleury was just hungrier.

"I'd like to say (he amazes us), but I think we all know how good he is," Pittsburgh defenseman Olli Maatta said. "He's really shown it in these playoffs. He's been awesome. Probably our best player."

Washington goalie Braden Holtby stopped 15 of just 18 Penguins shots.

Hornqvist gave Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead at 4:39 of the first when he split defensemen Brooks Orpik and Karl Alzner for a breakaway down the slot. He moved in and lifted the puck over Holtby's left pad.

"Great pass from Olli (Maatta) and I saw Holtby was pretty deep in his net and just tried to get it up in a hurry," Hornqvist said.

The Penguins benefited from an own-goal for a 2-0 lead at 3:51 of the second. Washington defenseman Dmitry Orlov intercepted a pass but was unable to corral the puck near the crease, and it caromed off his skate and past Holtby. Guentzel was credited with his playoff-leading eighth goal of the season.

"That can be tough," Capitals defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk said of Orlov's misfortune. "That's one that you really feel for him. You can't control that. He's in the proper position where he needs to be to take away that pass, and it goes off his skate and in the net. That's just a bounce that doesn't go our way."

The Capitals tied it 2-2 with goals 1:12 apart later in the second from Kuznetsov and Schmidt, both from the left circle. Kuznetsov's shot, at 7:21, went short side, Schmidt's far side at 8:33.

"We overcame (the own-goal)," Williams said. "We came back with two quick goals. In the driver's seat. Going forward. Pushing for the next goal.

"And we weren't able to kill a penalty."

After an extra day off between games, the teams return to Verizon Center, where the Penguins won Games 1 and 2 and will be looking for the kill shot. The Capitals, winners of the Presidents' Trophy, will try to stay alive.

"We're not looking at the 3-1 margin right now. We're looking at Game 5," Washington's Tom Wilson said. "We'll try to win that hockey game, hopefully make them nervous and then come back and win this thing."

NOTES: With C Sidney Crosby (concussion) and RW Conor Sheary (concussion) out, LW Scott Wilson and C Carter Rowney were added to the Penguins' lineup. ... For the second game in a row, Washington dressed seven defensemen. ... Pittsburgh fans booed Capitals D Matt Niskanen every time he touched the puck. Crosby was injured in Game 3 on a cross-check by Niskanen. ... Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan tied Scotty Bowman for second in club history with 23 postseason wins.