FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
October 14, 2015 / 2:07 AM / 2 years ago

Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D John Carlson played his 400th NHL game, including the last 380 in a row, on Tuesday night against the Sharks.

LW Alex Ovechkin missed Tuesday night’s game against the San Jose Sharks because of personal reasons. Capitals coach Barry Trotz said earlier in the day that Ovechkin would be a game-time decision after missing the team’s morning skate for personal reasons but did not elaborate. Ovechkin arrived at the Verizon Center around 6 p.m. ET and did not take the ice during pregame warmups. After leading the league with 53 goals last season, he opened the 2015-16 campaign by scoring the go-ahead goal and adding an assist in Washington’s 5-3 victory over New Jersey on Saturday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.