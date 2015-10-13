Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch

D John Carlson played his 400th NHL game, including the last 380 in a row, on Tuesday night against the Sharks.

LW Alex Ovechkin missed Tuesday night’s game against the San Jose Sharks because of personal reasons. Capitals coach Barry Trotz said earlier in the day that Ovechkin would be a game-time decision after missing the team’s morning skate for personal reasons but did not elaborate. Ovechkin arrived at the Verizon Center around 6 p.m. ET and did not take the ice during pregame warmups. After leading the league with 53 goals last season, he opened the 2015-16 campaign by scoring the go-ahead goal and adding an assist in Washington’s 5-3 victory over New Jersey on Saturday.