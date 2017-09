F Chandler Stephenson was recalled from Hershey of the AHL on Thursday. The 21-year-old made his NHL debut, centering the fourth line in place of Michael Latta, a healthy scratch along with D Nate Schmidt.

D Taylor Chorney made his Capitals debut on Thursday night.

C Nicklas Backstrom has been cleared for full contact and could return as early as Saturday night when the Capitals close out a four-game season-opening homestand against the Hurricanes.