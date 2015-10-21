Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch

LW Curtis Glencross decided to retire after failing to land a contract this season as an unrestricted free agent. The 32-year-old last played for the Washington Capitals during the 2014-15 regular season and the playoffs. Glencross joined the Toronto Maple Leafs on a tryout deal before this season and wasn’t offered a contract and then went to the Colorado Avalanche camp but was not signed to a contract. Glencross told TSN that he opted for retirement rather than trying to prolong his career in Europe. In nine NHL seasons, Glencross played for the Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames and Capitals. He totaled posted 275 points in 507 career games.