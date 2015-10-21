FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
October 21, 2015 / 4:50 AM / 2 years ago

Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LW Curtis Glencross decided to retire after failing to land a contract this season as an unrestricted free agent. The 32-year-old last played for the Washington Capitals during the 2014-15 regular season and the playoffs. Glencross joined the Toronto Maple Leafs on a tryout deal before this season and wasn’t offered a contract and then went to the Colorado Avalanche camp but was not signed to a contract. Glencross told TSN that he opted for retirement rather than trying to prolong his career in Europe. In nine NHL seasons, Glencross played for the Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames and Capitals. He totaled posted 275 points in 507 career games.

C Nicklas Backstrom scored two goals in the Capitals 6-2 win over Calgary on Tuesday. “We capitalized on their mistakes there in the second period and it gave us a three-goal lead there,” said Backstrom. “We knew they could come back so we tried to finish off strong.”

LW Alex Ovechkin, in his 764th NHL game, surpassed the 900-point plateau with the Washington Capitals.

