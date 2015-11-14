Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch

C Chandler Stephenson was reassigned to the Hershey Bears of the AHL. Stephenson, 21, has played in nine games with the Capitals this season with no points and made his NHL debut on Oct. 15. The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, native registered an assist on Oct. 10 in Hershey’s 2015-16 season opener against Springfield and has earned 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 57 career AHL games. The 6-0, 202-pound forward was drafted by the Capitals in the third round of the 2012 NHL draft.

RW Chris Brown was assigned for conditioning purposes to the Hershey Bears of the AHL. Brown, 24, has earned three points (two goals, one assist) in 22 career NHL games with Washington and Arizona. The 6-2, 215-pound Brown appeared in five games with the Capitals last season with one goal. Washington acquired Brown on March 4, 2014. The Flower Mound, Texas, native registered 28 points (17 goals, 11 assists) and 70 penalty minutes in 64 games with Hershey last season.

D Brooks Orpik (lower body injury) missed his second straight game on Friday night.