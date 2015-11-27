FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
November 28, 2015 / 1:22 AM / 2 years ago

Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Chris Brown was recalled from the Hershey Bears of the AHL. Brown, 24, has earned three points (two goals, one assist) in 22 career NHL games with Washington and Arizona. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Brown was acquired by Washington on March 4, 2014. Brown has one goal and one assist in five games with Hershey this season. The Flower Mound, Texas, native registered 28 points (17 goals, 11 assists) and 70 penalty minutes in 64 games with the Bears last season. In 200 career AHL games with Hershey and Portland, Brown has recorded 117 points (63 goals, 54 assists) and 244 penalty minutes.

