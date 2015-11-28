FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
November 29, 2015

Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D John Carlson played in his 400th consecutive game. He had two assists for the Capitals (16-5-1), who have won four straight to pull within one point of the first-place New York Rangers in the Metropolitan Division.

LW Jason Chimera joined the Washington power-play unit earlier this month and his impact has been noticeable.

D Brooks Orpik (lower body) missed his eighth game.

