Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch

G Braden Holtby made 33 saves, stopping numerous high-quality chances and helping Washington to a 3-2 win over Montreal. Washington extended its winning streak to six games while Holtby won his eighth straight. ”Tonight, we don’t win that hockey game or even get close to that without his performance,“ Capitals coach Barry Trotz said of Holtby. He was the best player on the ice for both teams. He was outstanding.” Holtby is 7-0-2 for his career against the Canadiens, who attempted 73 shots.

D Brooks Orpik missed his 10th straight game on Thursday night with a lower-body injury.

RW T.J. Oshie scored twice in the Capitals win vs. Montreal on Thursday.

D Karl Alzner appeared in his 400th consecutive game for the Capitals, the third longest iron man streak in franchise history, the eighth longest streak by a defenseman in the NHL since 1943-44 and the sixth longest active consecutive games-played stretch in the NHL.