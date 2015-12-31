FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
January 1, 2016 / 2:00 AM / 2 years ago

Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Michael Latta, who injured an arm during a fight with Buffalo LW Nicolas Deslauriers on Monday, was out of the lineup on Wednesday night.

LW Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal and added an assist. Wednesday.

C Jay Beagle left the game Wednesday. Coach Barry Trotz said he’ll have upper-body surgery and will miss extended time.

C Evgeny Kuznetsov, stepping in for Nicklas Backstrom who left with an upper-body injury in the second period, set up the tying and go-ahead goals Wednesday, giving him 22 assists.

C Nicklas Backstrom left with an upper-body injury in the second period. Coach Barry Trotz said Backstrom could return as early as Thursday.

LW Alex Ovechkin scored two third-period goals, including an empty-netter Wednesday.

