Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch

C Michael Latta, who injured an arm during a fight with Buffalo LW Nicolas Deslauriers on Monday, was out of the lineup on Wednesday night.

LW Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal and added an assist. Wednesday.

C Jay Beagle left the game Wednesday. Coach Barry Trotz said he’ll have upper-body surgery and will miss extended time.

C Evgeny Kuznetsov, stepping in for Nicklas Backstrom who left with an upper-body injury in the second period, set up the tying and go-ahead goals Wednesday, giving him 22 assists.

C Nicklas Backstrom left with an upper-body injury in the second period. Coach Barry Trotz said Backstrom could return as early as Thursday.

LW Alex Ovechkin scored two third-period goals, including an empty-netter Wednesday.