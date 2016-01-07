Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch

F Zach Sill was suspended two games, without pay, for boarding Boston Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid on Tuesday.

C Mike Richards signed with the Washington Capitals on a one-year, $1 million pro-rated contract, the team announced Wednesday. Richards met with NHL officials earlier Wednesday and was cleared to resume his career after the Los Angeles Kings terminated his contract in June. He has not played since then. The 30-year-old veteran was charged with possession of a controlled substance as he entered Canada in August. A court date reportedly is scheduled for Jan. 28. “We’re going to see where he’s at, playing-wise,” Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said. “He’s been a No. 1 center in this league. He’s been a third-line center, a two-way guy. He’s been a fourth-line center. We’re going to see where he’s at physically and mentally and try to incorporate him into our lineup. He could be a third-line center. He could be a fourth-line center. ... I know he’s pleading not guilty going forward and we think everything will work out in his favor.” Richards has played on two Stanley Cup-winning teams and has 124 career playoff games under his belt.