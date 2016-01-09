Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch

F Marcus Johansson was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Friday for an illegal check to the head of New York Islanders defenseman Thomas Hickey on Thursday, the league announced Friday. The incident occurred at 8:42 of the first period, and Johansson was assessed a minor penalty for illegal check to the head. Johansson has 10 goals and 16 assists in 39 games this season and has six points in the past five games.

F Paul Carey was recalled from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League and D Ryan Stanton was reassigned to Hershey, the team announced Friday. Carey, 27, has one assist and four penalty minutes in 22 career NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche. He has 12 goals and 11 assists in 35 games with Hershey.