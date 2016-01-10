Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch

C Paul Carey was recalled from the AHL on Friday and was in the lineup on Saturday.

LW Alex Ovechkin scored his 499th career goal to lift the Capitals to an overtime victory over the Blues at Madison Square Garden on Saturday afternoon. Ovechkin’s winner and second of the game was the conclusion of a wild sequence. “We got the lead but made a couple mistakes,” Ovechkin said. “They’re a good team; they know how to come back, especially with the crowd pushing them. I think we deserved at least a point today and we got two.” Ovechkin will attempt to become the first Russian and fifth fastest to score 500 goals when the Capitals host the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. “Our fans have supported him for so long and they’ve seen a lot of his goals and a lot of his celebrations,” Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. “It would only be fitting if he could get it done at home.”