LW Marcus Johansson returned Thursday night after a two-game suspension for a hit on Islanders D Thomas Hickey.

LW Alex Ovechkin was honored Thursday night in a pregame ceremony after scoring his 500th and 501st career goals in Sunday’s win over Ottawa. He was presented a golden stick, and the tribute included video messages from members of the 500-goal club, including Wayne Gretzky, Brett Hull and Phil Esposito.