Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch

LW Andre Burakovsky added two assists as Washington, the NHL points leader, improved to 33-7-3.

RW Tom Wilson scored as Washington picked up its 11th straight home win. C Evgeny Kuznetsov’s highlight reel assist, on Wilson’s goal, came from behind the Canucks net, when instead of carrying the puck around to the other side, he lofted a back-hand pass in front to Wilson. “You learn to expect the unexpected with him,” Wilson said. “You see him do it every night. You can’t say it’s lucky when he does it all the time. You have to be good to be lucky and it was a great play.”

G Braden Holtby stopped 29 shots, and the Capitals defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Thursday night for their fifth straight win. Holtby picked up his 129th career win, passing Don Beaupre for second place on the Capitals franchise wins list. He improved to 20-0-2 in his last 23 games.

C Evgeny Kuznetsov notched two goals and an assist in a win Thursday. The 23-year-old Kuznetsov meanwhile, has 41 points (15 goals, 26 assists), tying him with center Nicklas Backstrom for the team lead. “I guarantee you he’s thinking of something else to do if he’s in that same spot. That’s how his brain works,” Capitals coach Barry Trotz said of the assist. “He’s done that a few times, but at the same time, he’s got a few things up his sleeve.”