G Braden Holtby ended a historic run between the pipes for the Capitals and was pulled Saturday night after allowing three goals on 16 shots. It was Holtby’s first regulation loss in 23 games after a 20-0-2 streak. He was one game short of tying Jose Theodore’s franchise-record, 23-game point streak from 2009 to 2010. It was just the second point streak of 22 or more games in the previous 20 seasons.