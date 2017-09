F Zach Sill and D Aaron Ness were reassigned by the Capitals to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League on Monday.

D John Carlson, out since Dec. 26 with a lower-body injury, skated with the club for the first time on Tuesday and could return this weekend.

D Aaron Ness and F Zach Sill were reassigned by the Capitals to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League on Monday.