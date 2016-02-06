Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch

D Connor Carrick was recalled from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League on Friday. Carrick, 21, has appeared in three games with the Capitals this season and has recorded six points (one goal, five assists) and 23 penalty minutes in 37 career NHL games with Washington. The 5-11, 194-pounder has tallied 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) and 36 penalty minutes in 39 games with Hershey. Carrick was drafted by the Capitals in the fifth round in 2012.

F Zach Sill was reassigned to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League on Friday. Sill, 27, has scored one goal in nine games with the Capitals. He has five points (two goals, three assists) and 98 penalty minutes in 90 career NHL games with Pittsburgh, Toronto and Washington. Sill has earned nine points (two goals, seven assists) and 34 penalty minutes in 35 games with Hershey this season.

D Aaron Ness was reassigned to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League on Friday. Ness, 25, has two assists in eight games with the Capitals. He was drafted by the New York Islanders in the second round in 2008 and signed with Washington as a free agent on July 1, 2015. The 5-10, 183-pounder has five points (one goal, four assists) and 14 penalty minutes in 37 career NHL games with the Islanders and Washington. Ness has 15 points (two goals, 13 assists) and 16 penalty minutes in 32 games with Hershey this season.

F Paul Carey was recalled from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League on Friday. Carey, 27, has played in two games with the Capitals this season and has earned one assist in 24 career NHL games with Washington and Colorado. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder was selected by Colorado in the fifth round of the 2007 NHL draft and signed with Washington as a free agent on July 8, 2015. Carey has registered 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) and 18 penalty minutes in 43 games with Hershey this season.