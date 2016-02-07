Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch

LW Marcus Johansson practiced Friday but did not play.

D Brooks Orpik and LW Marcus Johansson practiced Friday but did not play. Johansson has missed three games while Orpik has not played since Nov. 10.

RW Alex Ovechkin scored the deciding goal in a shootout that lifted Washington past the Devils at Prudential Center. Ovechkin’s goal in the third round of the shootout prevented the Capitals from losing three of four for the first time this season and improved their record to 28-0-1 when leading after two periods.