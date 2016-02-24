FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hurricane Harvey
#US NHL
February 25, 2016 / 3:19 AM / 2 years ago

Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Mike Weber was acquired by the Capitals from Buffalo in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2017 draft. Weber has one goal, four assists and 32 penalty minutes while averaging 16 minutes of ice time this season for the Sabres. The Sabres will be responsible for half of Weber’s salary and his cap hit. “We are pleased to welcome Mike to our organization,” Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said. “Mike is a stay-at-home defenseman who plays a physical game and is respected by his teammates. We felt it was important to add depth to our blue line by adding another quality veteran defenseman.”

