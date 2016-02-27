Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch

C Michael Latta missed Friday’s game because of the flu.

D John Carlson missed Friday’s game with a lower-body injury.

D Mike Weber, recently acquired by the Capitals, did not play Friday because he was in Buffalo following the birth of his child.

LW Dwight King scored the go-ahead goal with 5:50 remaining in the third, lifting the Kings to a 2-1 victory over the Oilers on Thursday. King got a stick on a blast by center Jeff Carter, who scored a goal to tie the game earlier in the period. King earned an assist on Carter’s goal.