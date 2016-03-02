FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
March 3, 2016 / 3:12 AM / 2 years ago

Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Evgeny Kuznetsov continues to produce for the Capitals, with his second-period goal giving him a point in three straight contests and 11 points over his last nine games (five goals, six assists). In addition, Kuznetsov reached the 20-goal plateau for the first time in his professional career, spanning both Russia and the NHL.

D Mike Weber made his Capitals debut on the third defensive pairing Tuesday night after being acquired in a Feb. 23 deal with Buffalo.

D Matt Niskanen’s power-play goal with 6:22 left in the third period capped a rally from a two-goal deficit as the Capitals edged the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Tuesday in a potential playoff preview. Niskanen boomed one shot from the blue line that G Matt Murray fought off, and when Niskanen received the puck once again, he did not miss, scoring his fourth goal of the season. “This is a little bit more my forte -- taking slap shot after slap shot, get a lucky bounce and it goes in,” he said. “Nice timing, too.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
