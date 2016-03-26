Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch

G Braden Holtby made 22 saves as Washington improved to 53-15-5. Holtby became Washington’s single-season leader in wins by a goalie with 45, and is three wins from tying legendary New Jersey netminder Martin Brodeur for the most wins in a single season. Brodeur set the record of 48 in the 2006-07 season. Holtby’s shutout was the third of the season, and the 23rd in his career.

D John Carlson returned to the lineup on Friday night after missing 25 games with a lower-body injury. Carlson had previously missed 12 games earlier this season with the undisclosed injury, which ended his ironman streak at 412 games.

RW T.J. Oshie did not play Friday night because of the flu.

D Karl Alzner played in his 500th NHL game on Friday night.