G Adam Carlson signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Capitals on Monday. Carlson, 22, posted a 7-7-3 record with Mercyhurst College this season with a 2.85 goal-against average and a .919 save percentage. Carlson will join the Hershey Bears on a tryout agreement.

RW T.J. Oshie (flu) returned to action Monday after missing two games.