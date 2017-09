G Braden Holtby looks ready for the postseason after his recent stretch. Holtby has allowed two or fewer goals seven of his last eight games and is 6-2 in that stretch. He faced just 19 shots in a 3-2 win over Colorado on Friday, his league-leading 47th victory of the season. With five games left he is one win from tying Martin Brodeur for the NHL’s single-season record set in 2006-07.