Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch

G Braden Holtby tied the record for most wins in a season with the Capitals’ 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. The win was the 48th of the season for Holtby, tying the mark set by New Jersey’s Martin Brodeur in 2006-07. It came on Holtby’s third try and happened to come on a night Brodeur was in attendance, watching the game from the press box. He works in the Blues’ front office and paid a post-game visit to the Capitals’ locker room to congratulate Holtby. “I wasn’t thinking about it too much before but once we had a couple of overtime losses and it started to drag on you kind of feel it’s becoming a bit of a distraction and you want to get it over with,” said Holtby (48-9-7). “The guys played absolutely phenomenal tonight. It was a great team response and a pretty special day. It was pretty cool the way it worked out. I was told Marty broke the record in Philadelphia when Bernie Parent was there so that’s kind of neat -- a story to tell I guess.”

RW Justin Williams of the Capitals did not score in the win over the Blues and has just one goal and three assists in his last 12 games. He has scored only three goals in the last 25 games dating back to Feb. 20.

RW T.J. Oshie played his first game against his former team, having spent seven years with the Blues before being traded to Washington last summer. He had the flu and missed the first game between the teams on March 26 in Washington.

C Nicklas Backstrom assisted on Alexander Ovechkin’s two first-period goals on Saturday to reach 50 assists for the season.

G Niklas Backstrom won for the first time against his former team by stopping 35 shots in the building he called home for nine seasons.

F Alex Ovechkin reached the 50-goal mark for the seventh time with his 15th career hat trick in the Capitals’ 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. Ovechkin’s first two goals came in a span of 2:45 early in the first period. He completed his second hat trick of the season 10:35 into the final period. All three goals were assisted by Nicklas Backstrom, giving him 50 assists this season. The only two players with more seasons with 50 or more goals in NHL history are Mike Bossy and Wayne Gretzky, who each did it nine times.