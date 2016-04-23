Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch

G Braden Holtby took the loss while making just nine saves on the night as the Capitals lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time this season.

RW Justin Williams may be known as “Mr. Game 7” for his do-or-die playoff heroics, but Game 5 was one the veteran would like to forget. He took four penalties in the first two periods -- three high-sticking calls and one goalie interference penalty -- forcing the Capitals to put their penalty kill unit to major use. “I expect him to be awesome next game,” coach Barry Trotz said. “I trust him that he will respond the right way and I expect him to do that.”

D Brooks Orpik was out of the lineup again Friday night after an upper-body injury he suffered in Game 3 sidelined him for Game 4. Capitals coach Barry Trotz said he was not concerned about Orpik’s availability going forward, noting that Orpik exercised in practice Friday.