FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
April 24, 2016 / 9:08 PM / a year ago

Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Braden Holtby took the loss while making just nine saves on the night as the Capitals lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time this season.

RW Justin Williams may be known as “Mr. Game 7” for his do-or-die playoff heroics, but Game 5 was one the veteran would like to forget. He took four penalties in the first two periods -- three high-sticking calls and one goalie interference penalty -- forcing the Capitals to put their penalty kill unit to major use. “I expect him to be awesome next game,” coach Barry Trotz said. “I trust him that he will respond the right way and I expect him to do that.”

D Brooks Orpik was out of the lineup again Friday night after an upper-body injury he suffered in Game 3 sidelined him for Game 4. Capitals coach Barry Trotz said he was not concerned about Orpik’s availability going forward, noting that Orpik exercised in practice Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.