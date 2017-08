LW Andre Burakovsky moved to the third line Saturday against the Canucks.

C Evgeny Kuznetsov dropped to the second line with LW Marcus Johansson and RW Tom Wilson on Saturday against the Canucks.

LW Daniel Winnik was a healthy scratch Saturday against the Canucks after scoring two goals in six games.

LW Alex Ovechkin was reuinted and C Nicklas Backstrom on the top line with RW Justin Williams on Saturday against the Canucks.