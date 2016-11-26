Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch

G Braden Holtby will start Saturday at Toronto in the second half of the Capitals' back-to-back. Holtby served as the backup to Philipp Grubauer against Buffalo.

G Braden Holtby will start Saturday at Toronto in the second half of the Capitals' back-to-back.

G Philipp Grubauer got a rare start on his 25th birthday and stonewalled the Buffalo Sabres to lift the Washington Capitals to a 3-1 victory, helping them complete their longest homestand of the season with four victories in five games. The only way the birthday could have been better? Picking up his second career shutout. Alas, the Sabres spoiled the party when center Sam Reinhart scored at 9:58 of the third period. Still, with his own cheering section in the stands, Grubauer was grateful to pick up a win that meant a little more than usual. "I'm happy my parents got to see that," Grubauer said. "It's pretty special for me. It's probably one of my favorite moments." Making just his fifth start of the season, Grubauer was in control for most of the game, racking up 32 saves against a Buffalo team ready to test him from all angles. "He has been playing well. Your backup goaltender takes all the tough starts," Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. "It's his birthday, his parents had never seen him play, which is sort of cool, and I thought he played really well. We played well in front of him, and when things got a little hairy on the penalty kill, he came up with a couple of big stops."

RW T.J. Oshie (upper body injury) took part in the team's morning skate Friday, but is still being classified as week-to-week with his injury. "I'm on a pretty good track right now," Oshie said.

