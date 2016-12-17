Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch

C Evgeny Kuznelsov scored in the shootout Friday as the Hurricanes fell to 12-12-6.

G Philipp Grubauer was given another shot at the Hurricanes after allowing four goals in his Nov. 12 start in Raleigh.

RW Justin Williams is starting to get hot, notching his fifth goal in the last five games Friday.

RW T.J. Oshie returned to the lineup Friday. He scored late in the third period to tie it and added a shootout goal as the Washington Capitals won their sixth straight, defeating the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3.

LW Alex Ovechkin's goal was just his second in 10 games since registering a hat trick on Nov. 23.