8 months ago
Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
December 31, 2016 / 9:15 PM / 8 months ago

Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Braden Holtby made 26 saves in regulation and overtime, but fell to 0-4 in shootouts this season after Washington's 2-1 loss to New Jersey on Thursday. "I haven't had much success at all. Haven't been doing like I have in the past," he said. "One of those things I need to get back to watching film on what I was doing in the past, what I can do different. It's one of those things I need to get better at if we're going to get those extra points."

RW Alex Ovechkin (873) passed Dale Hunter for fourth place on the team's games played list in Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to New Jersey.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.