FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
January 15, 2017 / 8:50 PM / 7 months ago

Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Braden Holtby stopped 24 shots for his sixth shutout of the season. Since allowing five goals in a 6-5 win over the Maple Leafs, Holtby has not been reached for an even-strength goal in his last five starts. "I worked on a few things that I wanted to get better at, but we've been playing pretty well through that stretch too and we've got a bit of luck here and there with a couple posts and such," Holtby said. "There's still things to work on but our game and my game are going in the right direction."

C Jay Beagle scored twice in both of Washington's wins over Chicago this season and has six career goals against Chicago in eight games. He has 33 goals in 345 games vs. the rest of the league.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.