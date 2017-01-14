Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch

G Braden Holtby stopped 24 shots for his sixth shutout of the season. Since allowing five goals in a 6-5 win over the Maple Leafs, Holtby has not been reached for an even-strength goal in his last five starts. "I worked on a few things that I wanted to get better at, but we've been playing pretty well through that stretch too and we've got a bit of luck here and there with a couple posts and such," Holtby said. "There's still things to work on but our game and my game are going in the right direction."

C Jay Beagle scored twice in both of Washington's wins over Chicago this season and has six career goals against Chicago in eight games. He has 33 goals in 345 games vs. the rest of the league.