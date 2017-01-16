Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch

D John Carlson sustained a lower-body injury in the first period of Sunday's 5-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Carlson is "possible" to play in Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, according to coach Barry Trotz.

G Philipp Grubauer recorded his second career shutout after posting 24 saves in 5-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday afternoon. With Braden Holtby resting ahead of Monday's game versus Pittsburgh, Grubauer stood tall as Washington killed off five straight penalties and the Capitals collected back-to-back shutouts for the second time in 10 days.

F Matt Niskanen scored twice in the third period of Sunday's 5-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers to double his season goal total. Niskanen's goals were his first since Dec. 13.

C Nicklas Backstrom set up a pair of goals in Sunday's 5-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers to extend his point streak to six games (three goals, nine assists). Backstrom also reached the 30-assist plateau on the season on a day that the Capitals held a ceremony honoring him for collecting his 500th career assist.