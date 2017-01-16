FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
January 17, 2017 / 3:22 AM / 7 months ago

Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

D John Carlson sustained a lower-body injury in the first period of Sunday's 5-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Carlson is "possible" to play in Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, according to coach Barry Trotz.

G Philipp Grubauer recorded his second career shutout after posting 24 saves in 5-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday afternoon. With Braden Holtby resting ahead of Monday's game versus Pittsburgh, Grubauer stood tall as Washington killed off five straight penalties and the Capitals collected back-to-back shutouts for the second time in 10 days.

F Matt Niskanen scored twice in the third period of Sunday's 5-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers to double his season goal total. Niskanen's goals were his first since Dec. 13.

C Nicklas Backstrom set up a pair of goals in Sunday's 5-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers to extend his point streak to six games (three goals, nine assists). Backstrom also reached the 30-assist plateau on the season on a day that the Capitals held a ceremony honoring him for collecting his 500th career assist.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.