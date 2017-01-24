Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch

LW Andre Burakovsky had three assists Monday in the Capitals' 6-1 win over the Hurricanes.

D Dmitry Orlov scored twice, and the Capitals defeated the Hurricanes 6-1 Monday. It was Orlov's second career two-goal game. "A couple nice shots by him. Just calm and poised, making good plays," Washington's Karl Alzner said of his fellow blue-liner. "This is the confident Orly. It's fun to watch."

G Braden Holtby made 25 saves and the Capitals defeated the Hurricanes 6-1 on Monday.

D John Carlson (lower-body injury) missed his fourth game Monday.

C Evgeny Kuznetsov and RW Justin Williams amassed a goal and an assist apiece Monday in the Capitals' 6-1 win over the Hurricanes.

RW T.J. Oshie scored his 18th goal of the season Monday against Carolina, giving him a goal in four straight games. Oshie was named the NHL's Third Star of the Week on Monday. He had six points (three goals, three assists) in three games.

D Karl Alzner recorded two assists Monday in the Capitals' 6-1 win over the Hurricanes.