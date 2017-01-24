FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
January 25, 2017 / 3:48 AM / 7 months ago

Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LW Andre Burakovsky had three assists Monday in the Capitals' 6-1 win over the Hurricanes.

D Dmitry Orlov scored twice, and the Capitals defeated the Hurricanes 6-1 Monday. It was Orlov's second career two-goal game. "A couple nice shots by him. Just calm and poised, making good plays," Washington's Karl Alzner said of his fellow blue-liner. "This is the confident Orly. It's fun to watch."

G Braden Holtby made 25 saves and the Capitals defeated the Hurricanes 6-1 on Monday.

D John Carlson (lower-body injury) missed his fourth game Monday.

C Evgeny Kuznetsov and RW Justin Williams amassed a goal and an assist apiece Monday in the Capitals' 6-1 win over the Hurricanes.

RW Justin Williams and C Evgeny Kuznetsov amassed a goal and an assist apiece Monday in the Capitals' 6-1 win over the Hurricanes.

RW T.J. Oshie scored his 18th goal of the season Monday against Carolina, giving him a goal in four straight games. Oshie was named the NHL's Third Star of the Week on Monday. He had six points (three goals, three assists) in three games.

D Karl Alzner recorded two assists Monday in the Capitals' 6-1 win over the Hurricanes.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.