F Travis Boyd was reassigned to Hershey of the American Hockey League on Thursday. Boyd, who received his first recall to the NHL on Tuesday, did not play in Wednesday's 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. The 23-year-old Minnesota native collected 11 goals and a team-leading 32 assists in 53 games with the Bears this season. He also scored two goals and set up another in the 2017 AHL All-Star Game.