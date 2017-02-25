Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch

G Braden Holtby had 30 saves for the Capitals (41-12-7), who have won two in a row overall. "I thought it was outstanding," said Holtby, who improved to 16-0-2 in his last 20 games. "We give that team a lot of credit. We knew what they were capable of coming in, and we knew there was a lot of areas that we were going to have to be really good or they were going to expose us. We shut down their big players."

F Justin Williams found some quiet ice and then scored the loudest goal. Just what the Washington Capitals needed to keep rolling at home. Williams scored the go-ahead goal 5:48 into the third period from the right wing off a feed from Jay Beagle, who dug out the puck along the boards behind Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot. "He found some quiet ice up quite high," Oilers coach Todd McLellan said of Williams. "I think he surprised everybody. ... He's a crafty veteran, he positioned himself well and he shot it right away."