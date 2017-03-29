FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
March 30, 2017 / 5:10 AM / 5 months ago

Washington Capitals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Marcus Johansson was credited with four assists Tuesday in the Capitals' 5-4 overtime win at Minnesota.

G Braden Holtby earned his 40th victory of the season, becoming the third goaltender in NHL history with three consecutive 40-win seasons.

RW T.J. Oshie finished a two-goal performance by scoring in overtime as the Capitals earned a 5-4 win over the Wild on Tuesday.

C Nicklas Backstrom registered three assists Tuesday in the Capitals' 5-4 overtime win at Minnesota.

RW Alex Ovechkin recorded the 17th hat trick of his career and second of the season Tuesday in the Caps' 5-4 overtime win vs. the Wild.

